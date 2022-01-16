Toronto Dominion Bank Has $110,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 185.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OZK stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

