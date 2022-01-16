Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the December 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.8 days.

TPZEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of TPZEF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

