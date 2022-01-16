Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOELY traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $144.75. 58,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,771. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

