Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head to Head Survey

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Toast alerts:

This table compares Toast and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

This table compares Toast and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $823.13 million 15.45 -$248.20 million N/A N/A Five9 $434.91 million 19.98 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -152.81

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toast and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Five9 1 4 16 0 2.71

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.17%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $200.15, indicating a potential upside of 55.93%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats Toast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.