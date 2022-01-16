TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on X. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$151.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock opened at C$127.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0399996 EPS for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.