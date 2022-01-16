TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TISNF. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

