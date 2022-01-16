Throne Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Throne has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $163.26 million and $1.22 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,534,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

