Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thorne Healthtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

THRN stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. Thorne Healthtech has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

