THETA 1-Day Volume Reaches $273.57 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

