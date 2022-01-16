Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $587,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 7,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.78.

TMO stock opened at $594.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.32. The company has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.