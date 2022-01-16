The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

