The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

WEN stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

