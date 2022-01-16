The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,164,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $196,940,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 344.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

