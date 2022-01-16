The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 252.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

