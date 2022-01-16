The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 262.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 171.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $308.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.73.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

