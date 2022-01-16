The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in New York Times by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.04 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

