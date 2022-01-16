The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post $12.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 486,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

