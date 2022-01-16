The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

