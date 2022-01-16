The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IIT stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.44. The Independent Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.17 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 609.39 ($8.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £287.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.15.
The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile
