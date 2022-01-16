The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IIT stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.44. The Independent Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.17 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 609.39 ($8.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £287.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.15.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

