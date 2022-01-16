The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

