The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

