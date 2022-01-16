The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

