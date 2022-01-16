The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,412,848,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $70.38 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

