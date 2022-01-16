The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.87.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $449.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.99. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.13 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

