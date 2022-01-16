Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

