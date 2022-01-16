Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,713,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.42% of Tetra Tech worth $1,002,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after buying an additional 109,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $12,671,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

