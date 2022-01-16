Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Teradyne stock opened at $164.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

