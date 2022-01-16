TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

TIXT opened at C$36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.81. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

