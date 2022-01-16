Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $420.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $353.82 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

