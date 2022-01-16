Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.15. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 46,973 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $990.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 328.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,460 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

