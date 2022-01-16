Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.15. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 46,973 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 328.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,460 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
