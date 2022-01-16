Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

