Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TM17. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 823.88 ($11.18).

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 740 ($10.04) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 880 ($11.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £972.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 721.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,498.10).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

