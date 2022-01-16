Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $496,000 in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in uniQure by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in uniQure by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260,620 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $933.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

