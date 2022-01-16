Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $560,000 Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 164.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 55,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

