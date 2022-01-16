Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $399,000 Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

