Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $202,000 Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after buying an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17,510.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 283,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 566.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

