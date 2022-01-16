Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 17,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NOV were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 22.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 7.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

