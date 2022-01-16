Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,628 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $134.96 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

