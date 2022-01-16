Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.63 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

