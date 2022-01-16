Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

