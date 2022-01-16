Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 260.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

