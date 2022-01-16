TD Securities Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.93.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.84. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$43.34. The company has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

