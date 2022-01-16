TD Securities Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.93.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.84. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$43.34. The company has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

