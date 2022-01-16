T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231. T&D has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

