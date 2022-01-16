TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,318 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 99,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

