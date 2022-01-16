TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,559.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,749.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,852.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,524.57 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.