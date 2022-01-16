TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Precision Drilling worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,274,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,410,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDS opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

