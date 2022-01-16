TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.