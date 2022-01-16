TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 50.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.7% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $176.61 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

