TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

CALM opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

