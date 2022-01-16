TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $87.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

