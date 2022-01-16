TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 5.23% of TB SA Acquisition worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $8,712,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $8,712,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,840,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,388,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

TBSA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA).

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.